Corey Feldman hospitalized after medical emergency on Los Angeles flight

Corey Feldman was met by paramedics at LAX after falling ill on a Chicago flight. Doctors were still testing him, with pancreatitis or gallstones suspected.

Corey Feldman was hospitalized after a medical emergency on a flight from Chicago to Los Angeles, with paramedics meeting him at the gate at Los Angeles International Airport before he was taken to a local hospital. A doctor who happened to be on the plane checked him out before landing. Doctors suspected pancreatitis or gallstones, and Feldman was still undergoing tests after arrival.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed it responded to a medical emergency at the airport and transported a 54-year-old male to a local hospital. The episode unfolded after the flight reached LAX, placing airport responders and medical staff at the center of the handoff from cabin care to ground treatment.

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Before the medical emergency, Feldman had been posting about his Midwest trip, including material tied to his Stand By Me Live Tour in Chicago and a visit to Michael Jackson’s family home in Gary, Indiana. His official site listed a June 13, 2026 stop in Indianapolis at 7:30 p.m. and a June 14, 2026 show in Chicago at 7:00 p.m., underscoring that he had been moving through a tight run of tour dates in the days before he got sick.

Photo by Magda Ehlers

GabboT via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The incident highlights how quickly an in-flight illness can become an airport medical response, with symptoms first evaluated in the air and then escalated to paramedics on the ground when a passenger needs further care. Feldman had not publicly commented on the episode, and no update on his condition was immediately available beyond the hospital tests already underway.