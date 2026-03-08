Corey Parker, Noted TV and Film Actor, Dies at 60

Corey Parker, acclaimed for roles in 'Will & Grace' and 'Friday the 13th: A New Beginning,' has died at 60. Industry peers and fans remember his versatile career.

Corey Parker, the versatile actor recognized for standout roles in both television and film, has died at the age of 60. News of his passing, reported by Deadline and other outlets, has prompted an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and fans who remember his contributions to the entertainment industry.

Career Highlights Spanning Film and Television

Parker's acting career was marked by a diverse range of roles across genres. He gained particular recognition for his performance in the hit sitcom Will & Grace, a show that helped redefine network comedy in the late 1990s and early 2000s. According to the official Emmy Awards database, Will & Grace earned numerous nominations and awards, with Parker appearing in key supporting roles during its celebrated run.

In addition to his television work, Parker was known for his role in the 1985 horror classic Friday the 13th: A New Beginning. The film became a cult favorite and contributed significantly to his early career, as reflected in its box office performance and enduring popularity among genre enthusiasts.

Extensive Filmography and Industry Impact

Parker appeared in dozens of television shows, with credits catalogued by TV Guide, spanning dramas, comedies, and made-for-TV movies.

His filmography, detailed on IMDb, includes both major studio releases and independent projects, underscoring his adaptability as an actor.

Parker's box office impact is documented at The Numbers, highlighting his participation in several commercially successful films.

Across these projects, Parker's performances were noted for their depth and relatability, often earning praise from critics and audiences alike. His work in ensemble casts, particularly on Will & Grace, showcased his ability to balance humor and heart, contributing to the show's legacy as a cultural touchstone.

Remembering Corey Parker

As news of Parker's passing spreads, tributes have highlighted his professionalism, his generosity on set, and his mentorship of younger actors. While detailed statements from family or representatives were not immediately available, the widespread sharing of memories and condolences across social media underscores his impact both within and beyond the entertainment community.

For those wishing to learn more about his life and legacy, official memorial records are available at Find a Grave, offering personal and historical context to his career.

Legacy in Perspective

Corey Parker's career spanned over four decades, touching multiple aspects of the entertainment industry. His work remains accessible to new generations of viewers through streaming platforms, syndication, and ongoing fan interest in both his television and film roles. As the industry reflects on his passing, Parker is remembered as a dedicated performer whose talent, warmth, and versatility left a lasting impression on Hollywood and audiences worldwide.