Corinne Bailey Rae announces anniversary tour for debut album

Corinne Bailey Rae announced a 23-stop anniversary tour and said she will perform her 2006 debut album in full, turning a breakout era into a live retrospective.

Corinne Bailey Rae announced Like a Star: Celebrating 20 Years of Corinne Bailey Rae, a 23-stop tour that will take her across the U.S., the U.K., Hungary and the Netherlands. The run is built around her self-titled 2006 debut album, which she will perform in full, including “Put Your Records On,” “Like a Star” and the rest of the record.

The tour frames Bailey Rae’s career less as a celebration of one hit than as proof that the album that made her a star still carries enough weight to anchor a multi-country run two decades later. Her debut arrived in February 2006, debuted at No. 1 in the U.K. and No. 4 in the U.S., and is described in source material as 4x-platinum. For an artist whose name was initially bound to a single song, the album has clearly outlasted the breakout moment that introduced her to a global audience.

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Bailey Rae’s catalog has also remained part of the awards conversation. She has won two Grammy Awards, with her first coming in 2008 for Album of the Year as a featured artist on Herbie Hancock’s River: The Joni Letters. “Put Your Records On” was nominated for Song of the Year at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards, a reminder that the single that first pushed her into heavy rotation also became one of her defining calling cards.

The anniversary run follows a renewed push around that early material. In June 2025, Bailey Rae announced her first children’s picture book, Put Your Records On, extending the song’s life beyond radio and streaming into publishing. Penguin Young Readers published the book in March 2026, adding another layer to a songbook that has continued to travel well beyond its original release cycle.

ichibanto from vfestival 2007 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

That longevity matters in a music industry that now measures exposure in streams, short-form clips and algorithmic placement as much as album sales. Bailey Rae’s decision to stage a full-album performance, rather than lean solely on a greatest-hits set, places the 2006 record back at the center of the story. With shows booked from North America to Europe and tickets drawing strong demand on venue listings, the anniversary tour positions her not as a relic of the mid-2000s but as an artist whose debut still has the scale, memory and audience to fill rooms on its own.