Costa de Marfil vence a Ecuador con gol agónico de Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo’s late strike gave Ivory Coast a 1-0 win and left Ecuador with zero points, three shots off the woodwork and a painful reset to make.

Amad Diallo’s goal in the 89th minute turned a tense Group E opener into a narrow 1-0 victory for Costa de Marfil and left Ecuador staring at an immediate need to respond. At Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia, Ecuador’s first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup ended without a point, while Ivory Coast left with the kind of late result that can reshape belief in a short tournament.

The defeat carried a sharp institutional and emotional cost for La Tri. Sebastián Beccacece left the match acknowledging that Ecuador went away “con el dolor de la derrota,” a phrase that matched the visible frustration of a team that had created chances but could not finish them. Ecuador hit the post three times, a brutal marker of a night defined less by pressure from Costa de Marfil than by Ecuador’s own missed opportunities.

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The result also snapped a major run. Ecuador’s loss was its first since September 2024 and ended a 19-match unbeaten streak, a stretch that had reinforced confidence around the squad heading into a group that also includes Germany and Curazao. With zero points after one game, Ecuador now has little margin for error in its remaining two matches against Curazao and Germany.

That is where the contrast with Ivory Coast is most striking. Diallo’s decisive finish gave the African side a platform of conviction, and the team’s mood points upward after a result secured in the closing seconds. Diallo said his country would aim for maximum glory, a message that fits the momentum of a team that took full advantage of its moment when the match tightened late.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

For Ecuador, the response will run through Enner Valencia as much as through Beccacece’s tactical fixes. FIFA had identified the 35-year-old as a central leader for La Tri, and his record still matters: five goals in the South American qualifiers and the two goals that powered Ecuador past Qatar, 2-0, in the opening match of the 2022 World Cup. In a group that was always going to punish hesitation, Valencia remains the clearest figure around whom Ecuador can organize its recovery. The question now is whether Ecuador’s self-critique produces urgency fast enough to match Ivory Coast’s rising belief.