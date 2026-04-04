Costco Sauté Pans Recalled for Exploding Handle Hazard

More than 700,000 sauté pans sold at Costco face recall after reports of metal caps forcefully ejecting from handles and causing injuries.

More than 700,000 sauté pans sold at Costco are being recalled following reports that the metal caps on their handles can overheat and forcefully eject, posing a significant burn and impact hazard to consumers. The recall, announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), affects a popular line of cookware distributed at major retailers, including Costco and Walmart.

Details of the Recall

The recall involves specific models of Made In sauté pans. According to the CPSC, the affected pans were sold nationwide and online from April 2021 through March 2024. The issue centers on the metal end caps attached to the handles, which can build up heat during use, potentially resulting in the caps unexpectedly popping off with force.

Number of units affected: Over 700,000 pans recalled

Over 700,000 pans recalled Retailers involved: Costco, Walmart, and other locations

Costco, Walmart, and other locations Hazard: Metal handle caps can overheat and forcefully eject, risking burns and impact injuries

Consumers have been urged to immediately stop using the recalled pans and contact the manufacturer for a free replacement or refund. The CPSC’s recalls database provides official details, including model numbers and remedy instructions.

Incident Reports and Injuries

The recall follows multiple consumer complaints and incident reports. At least three injuries have been reported involving burns and lacerations caused by the metal caps ejecting from the pans. The CPSC highlighted that in several cases, the caps came off with enough force to cause hot food or liquid to spill, compounding the risk.

Incident data, which can be explored in the SaferProducts.gov public database, shows that sudden detachment of parts from heated cookware is a recurring consumer safety issue. The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) has documented numerous injuries related to kitchenware, especially involving loose or defective handles and components.

Understanding the Hazard

The specific hazard results from the thermal expansion of the metal handle caps, which can loosen or dislodge them if not properly secured. According to the CPSC’s cookware safety guide, metal handles and attachments can become dangerously hot during cooking, and poorly designed connections may fail under heat stress.

Consumers are advised to use caution with all cookware featuring metal handles and to check for secure attachments before each use. The CPSC recommends always using oven mitts and avoiding pans with loose or rattling parts.

What Consumers Should Do

Stop using the recalled sauté pans immediately.

Visit the official CPSC recall page to check model numbers and remedy options.

Contact the manufacturer or retailer for a free replacement or refund.

Monitor future recall announcements and safety bulletins for updates on cookware safety.

Broader Impact and Cookware Safety Trends

This recall is one of the largest involving cookware in recent years. Data from the CPSC Recalls Database shows that kitchenware is a common source of household injuries, particularly from burns, cuts, and component failures. The incident underscores the importance of rigorous product testing and consumer vigilance when using metal cookware.

Experts advise consumers to review official guidance, such as the CPSC’s cookware safety explainer, when purchasing and using kitchenware, and to report any safety concerns to regulatory agencies.

As recalls and safety alerts continue to play a vital role in protecting consumers, this incident serves as a reminder to prioritize proper maintenance and to stay informed about the latest product safety updates.