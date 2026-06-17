Cotton says Clayton DNI hearing will proceed despite Trump cancellation claim

Tom Cotton said Jay Clayton’s DNI hearing would go ahead even after Trump claimed he had canceled it. The clash exposed a fight over who controls the Senate process as Section 702 renewal hung in the balance.

Tom Cotton moved to assert Senate control over Jay Clayton’s confirmation hearing after Donald Trump tried to cancel it from the White House. The Republican chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence said the panel would proceed with the hearing unless Trump directs Clayton not to appear or Clayton withdraws his nomination, setting up an unusually public clash between a president and his own party’s Senate leadership.

The hearing for Clayton, Trump’s nominee for director of national intelligence, was scheduled for June 17, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. in Dirksen G50. The committee’s calendar still listed it as planned even after Trump’s early-morning Truth Social post said the hearing was canceled until his pick to replace Clayton as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jamie McDonald, is confirmed. Trump also said Bill Pulte would remain acting director of national intelligence in the meantime.

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The dispute went beyond one nomination. The DNI oversees the U.S. intelligence community, including the Central Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency, and Clayton’s hearing became the latest flashpoint in a broader fight over Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. That surveillance authority expired over the weekend, and the House voted 198-218 against extending it beyond Friday. Democrats have said they will not back renewal while Pulte is serving as acting DNI, while Republicans remain split over whether to renew the program without reforms.

Trump later tied the confirmation fight directly to his legislative demands, saying he wanted Congress to pass both a Section 702 extension and his SAVE America Act voter-ID bill. The president also said Republicans had fallen into a trap, underscoring how the intelligence nomination was being used as leverage in a broader policy standoff. The immediate effect was to deepen uncertainty around whether the Senate could move fast enough to put Clayton in place before the acting arrangement changed.

Clayton was Trump’s surprise nominee for permanent DNI on June 11, 2026, after backlash to Pulte’s acting appointment. Clayton previously led the Securities and Exchange Commission from 2017 to 2020. Pulte, whose selection drew criticism for lacking intelligence experience and for using his role at the Federal Housing Finance Agency to target Trump’s perceived enemies, had become a political liability on Capitol Hill. His planned move into the acting DNI post on June 19 only sharpened the urgency around Clayton’s hearing.

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Sen. Mark Warner, the committee’s top Democrat, said he did not expect Clayton to show up and was unsure whether the hearing would be rescheduled. Cotton’s insistence that it would proceed anyway showed how much the confirmation process itself had become a test of Senate independence in a loyalty-heavy Trump era, with control over the intelligence apparatus now tied to the fight over surveillance power and executive authority.