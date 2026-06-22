Country Roads singalong lifts U.S. fans after World Cup win

After the U.S. beat Australia 2-0, nearly 70,000 fans at Lumen Field turned John Denver’s "Country Roads" into a World Cup anthem of home and belonging.

The final whistle at Lumen Field gave way to something bigger than a postgame celebration. After the U.S. men’s national team beat Australia 2-0, about 60,000 to nearly 70,000 fans lifted John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” into the Seattle night, turning a routine victory song into a shared expression of belonging.

U.S. Soccer had selected the 1971 ballad as the team’s post-match celebration song, and the choice found immediate traction in a stadium already alive with relief. The win on Friday, June 19, secured the Americans a knockout-stage berth with one group game still to play, giving the singalong added weight. In that moment, the song’s familiar pull mattered as much as the scoreline: it offered the national team a soundtrack rooted in home, memory and reunion, all themes that travel easily in a tournament built on movement and migration.

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The song’s power in American soccer does not come from nowhere. In West Virginia, singing “Country Roads” after wins became a tradition during Rich Rodriguez’s first stint as head coach, and over time the tune became closely tied to Mountaineer pride and homecoming. What began as a campus ritual has now been carried onto a world stage, where a song about return and place can connect a U.S. crowd in Seattle to a football culture far beyond it.

That crossover fits the broader atmosphere FIFA is trying to build around the tournament. On June 3, FIFA unveiled an official 18-track World Cup 2026 album and has been pushing a FIFA Sound campaign that ties football to music across the competition. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has framed the World Cup as one of the rare moments when the entire world moves to the same rhythm, and the “Country Roads” moment in Seattle made that idea feel tangible rather than promotional.

For U.S. Soccer, the singalong also served a deeper identity-building purpose. The Americans are not just chasing results; they are trying to define what their support looks and sounds like to a global audience. In a sport where atmosphere often reflects national character, “Country Roads” gave the U.S. a chorus that felt intimate, communal and unmistakably American, while still inviting everyone in the building to sing along.