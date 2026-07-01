Court of Appeal hears teen rapists should have been detained

Three boys aged 13, 14 and 14 were convicted of raping and filming two girls in Hampshire, then had their sentences sent to the Court of Appeal.

Three teenage boys convicted of raping and filming two girls in Hampshire had their community sentences sent back to the Court of Appeal, reviving the question of whether children who commit grave sexual violence should be detained. The boys were 13, 14 and 14 at the time of the offences, and the girls were 14 and 15.

The convictions came after a five-week trial at Southampton Crown Court, with guilty verdicts recorded on 5 March 2026. Prosecutors said the attacks happened in separate incidents less than two months apart, in November 2024 and January 2025. The boys cannot be named for legal reasons.

Richard Hermer KC, the Attorney General, referred all three sentences under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme. The Attorney General’s Office said the Court of Appeal will decide whether the sentences were unduly lenient and whether to increase the existing sentence. The Crown Prosecution Service said the scheme allows review of certain Crown Court sentences if they are thought to be too lenient.

The case has drawn criticism because it sits at the point where youth justice, rape sentencing and public protection collide. The original sentences triggered debate over whether serious sexual violence committed by children can ever be dealt with outside custody, especially when the conduct included filming the assaults as well as carrying out the rapes.

Dame Rachel de Souza, the Children’s Commissioner for England, said: “The rape of two teenage girls in Fordingbridge is deeply disturbing.” She added: “No child should experience the violence, humiliation and trauma described in this case.” Her office said sexual violence can damage a young person’s safety, confidence, education, mental health and future, underlining the long shadow these crimes can cast far beyond the courtroom.

Donna Jones, the Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner, welcomed the referral and quoted Hermer as saying there is “an epidemic of violence against women and girls in this country.” The case is being examined under a scheme that allows certain Crown Court sentences to be challenged within 28 days, and the appeal will test how far judges are prepared to weigh rehabilitation against deterrence and public protection when the offenders are very young.