Courtney Robertson files for divorce from husband Humberto Preciado

Courtney Robertson has filed for divorce from Humberto Preciado after six years of marriage, saying she wants a healthy, stable environment for their three children.

Courtney Robertson has filed for divorce from Humberto Preciado after six years of marriage, adding another public chapter to a life that first drew national attention on The Bachelor. Robertson said the split was a "difficult decision" and one of the "hardest seasons" of her life.

Robertson said her focus is now on creating a "healthy, stable environment" for her children and that she intends to co-parent "with kindness and respect." The couple share three children: Joaquin, Paloma and Gabriel. Their family has grown quickly in public view, with each major milestone becoming part of the timeline that followed Robertson well beyond her reality-TV run.

That timeline began in April 2019, when Humberto Preciado messaged Robertson on Instagram. The two became engaged in December 2019, welcomed their son Joaquin in June 2020 and married in Sedona, Arizona, on October 16, 2020. Their daughter Paloma was born in November 2021, and Robertson announced a third pregnancy in November 2023 before the birth of Gabriel Ricardo Preciado on April 28, 2024.

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Robertson’s name still carries the weight of her first reality-TV breakthrough. She emerged as the winner of The Bachelor season 16, which premiered on January 2, 2012, and ended on March 12, 2012, when Ben Flajnik proposed in the finale. That engagement ended later in 2012, but the show kept Robertson in the public record, and each new relationship turn since then has extended the same franchise-era visibility into a different phase of her life.