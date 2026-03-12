Cowboys Trade Osa Odighizuwa to 49ers for Third-Round Pick

The Dallas Cowboys have traded star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-round pick, just one year after his $80 million contract extension.

The Dallas Cowboys have traded defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers, marking a significant roster shift just one year after the player signed an $80 million contract extension with Dallas. Multiple outlets, including The New York Times and ESPN, reported the move late Tuesday, confirming that the Cowboys will receive a third-round pick in exchange for the standout lineman.

Details of the Trade

The transaction, first revealed by ESPN and later confirmed by The New York Times, sends Odighizuwa to a 49ers squad already known for its defensive front. The Cowboys, in return, acquire a third-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, providing them with additional flexibility as they retool their roster for the next season. According to the NFL trade tracker, the deal is one of the most notable of the offseason so far due to the player's contract value and Dallas' willingness to move on after a short stint.

Contract and Salary Cap Implications

Odighizuwa, who signed an $80 million contract with the Cowboys prior to the 2025 season, was viewed as a cornerstone of their defensive line. The deal included significant guarantees and bonuses, making the decision to trade him after just one year especially noteworthy. The move shifts a portion of Odighizuwa's remaining salary cap hit to the 49ers, while the Cowboys take on any remaining dead cap charges associated with his signing bonus. Detailed contract data shows the implications for both teams as they look to balance star talent and financial flexibility.

Odighizuwa's Recent Performance

Since entering the league, Odighizuwa has established himself as a disruptive force on the interior defensive line. Over his tenure with Dallas, he accumulated strong numbers in tackles, sacks, and quarterback pressures. Fans can explore his season-by-season statistics and career totals for a comprehensive look at his impact on the field. His production was a bright spot for a Cowboys defense that often relied on his presence in the trenches.

Draft and Team-Building Context

The Cowboys' decision to move on from a recent big-money signing speaks to the evolving nature of NFL roster management. Dallas' draft history shows a pattern of bold moves, both in acquiring and trading away talent. The third-round pick acquired in this trade gives them another opportunity to replenish their roster with young talent or potentially make further trades as the offseason progresses.

49ers' Defensive Ambitions

For San Francisco, acquiring Odighizuwa signals a continued commitment to fielding an elite defensive line. His arrival should bolster a unit already regarded as one of the league's most formidable, adding depth and playmaking ability to their interior rotation. Given his mix of size, athleticism, and experience, Odighizuwa is expected to be an immediate contributor as the 49ers pursue another playoff run.

Looking Ahead

This trade highlights the shifting priorities and aggressive strategies employed by NFL franchises in the offseason. The Cowboys, opting for draft capital and cap flexibility, part with a major investment, while the 49ers gain a proven performer to fortify their defensive identity. As both teams prepare for the 2026 season, all eyes will be on how Odighizuwa adapts to his new environment and whether Dallas can capitalize on the opportunity provided by their additional draft pick.