CPSC recalls 100,000 fireworks ahead of July Fourth due to injury risk
More than 100,000 Winco fireworks were recalled days before July Fourth for tip-over and blowout risks.
Federal safety regulators recalled two Winco fireworks lines just before July Fourth, telling consumers to stop using them and return them for a full refund. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Unity 7 Shot 200 Gram Aerial Cake fireworks can tip over and the Roman Candles 8 Shot 3-Pack devices can blow out the side of their tube, creating explosion and burn hazards. No injuries have been reported.
The larger recall covers about 87,120 Unity 7 Shot units, model MEF6096, sold from January through May at Pyro City stores and other independent retailers for $6 to $8 each. Consumers can identify them by the red, white and blue label with the word Unity, American-flag imagery, and date codes between 03.16.2026 and 05.18.2026 printed under the barcode on the back of the package.
A second recall covers about 13,500 Roman Candles 8 Shot 3-Pack Firework Devices, model RCLR-W8012, sold from April through June for $17 to $19. The packs weigh about 2 pounds, measure 21 inches by 1 inch by 3.5 inches, and carry a red, white and blue Hometown label. Consumers should stop using both products immediately and return them to the retailer where they were purchased for a refund in cash or to the original form of payment.
In 2025, the CPSC said there were 15 fireworks-related deaths and an estimated 13,000 injuries, including about 1,300 emergency room-treated injuries involving sparklers; people ages 15 to 24 accounted for the largest share of injuries, and burns made up 38% of emergency room visits. Consumer fireworks generated about $2.3 billion in revenue in 2025, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.
Sources
- [1]cbsnews.com
- [2]cpsc.gov
Joe Burgett
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