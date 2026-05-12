Craig Morton, Noted Super Bowl Quarterback, Dies at 83

Craig Morton, who started Super Bowls for both the Cowboys and Broncos and played for the Giants, has died at age 83. He was renowned for his unique NFL legacy.

Craig Morton, the accomplished NFL quarterback who made history by starting Super Bowls for both the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 83. Morton’s death was reported by both ESPN and the New York Post, marking the passing of a player whose uncommon career spanned three major franchises and left an enduring mark on professional football.

An Uncommon Super Bowl Legacy

Morton is best remembered for his rare feat of starting Super Bowls for two different teams. He first led the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl V, and later guided the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XII. This distinction places him among a select group of quarterbacks in NFL history to accomplish such a milestone, a testament to his skill, durability, and adaptability across different eras and systems.

Morton started Super Bowl V for the Cowboys in 1971.

He started Super Bowl XII for the Broncos in 1978.

According to Football Outsiders, only a handful of quarterbacks have ever started the championship game for multiple franchises, underscoring Morton’s unique place in the game.

Career Highlights Across Three Franchises

Morton’s NFL journey began when he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1965 NFL Draft. He became the team’s primary starter and eventually replaced Don Meredith, leading Dallas to its first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Morton later joined the New York Giants, where he started for two seasons before making a career-defining move to Denver.

During his tenure with the Broncos, Morton revitalized the franchise, culminating in a Super Bowl run that, while ending in defeat, cemented his reputation as a leader capable of elevating his teams on the league’s biggest stage.

Played 18 NFL seasons across the Cowboys, Giants, and Broncos.

Compiled 27,908 passing yards and 183 touchdown passes in his career.

Earned NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors in 1977 with Denver.

Impact and Recognition

Morton’s contributions extended beyond his statistical accomplishments. His leadership and resilience were instrumental in guiding teams through challenging transitions, and he was widely respected by teammates and coaches alike. He was inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame and remains a significant figure in both Cowboys and Broncos histories.

After retiring, Morton continued to be involved in football through broadcasting and coaching, sharing the experience and perspective he gained over nearly two decades in the NFL.

Remembering a Unique NFL Career

While Morton never captured a Super Bowl title as a starting quarterback, his career is celebrated for its longevity and the rare distinction of leading multiple franchises to the championship game. His journey, which included stints with the Cowboys, Broncos, and Giants, showcased his adaptability and competitive spirit in an era of rapid change in the league.

Morton’s death at 83 marks the loss of a significant figure from a transformative period in NFL history. His legacy endures through the records he set and the teams he led, inspiring future generations of quarterbacks to pursue greatness across the league’s brightest stages.