Crete wildfire kills two firefighters, forces village evacuations

Gale-force winds pushed a Crete wildfire into villages and trapped two firefighters, as heat and fast-moving blazes strain southern Europe’s emergency crews.

Gale-force winds drove a wildfire through the Rethymno region of Crete on Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of several villages and trapping two firefighters who later died. Greece’s fire department said the blaze spread fast enough that multiple fires were seen breaking out before they merged into a single fire front, a pattern that has become more dangerous as repeated fire seasons collide with extreme heat across southern Europe.

More than 125 firefighters were deployed to the island, with one account putting the number at more than 150 as crews tried to contain the flames. The fire moved quickly under strong winds, turning a local emergency into a wider test of capacity on an island better known to many travelers for beaches and summer tourism than for mass evacuations and fatal wildfire response.

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The deaths on Crete came as Greece, Italy and Central Europe faced heightened wildfire risk in the coming weeks, even while Spain and France were already battling major fires. The European Commission’s civil protection arm has described wildfires as a recurring seasonal hazard in Europe, with EU coordination used to back national response efforts when local crews are stretched too thin.

Photo by Engin Akyurt

The broader strain has been sharpened by a sustained heatwave that has pushed temperatures to around 40C, or 104F, across Southern Europe. In south-west France, authorities evacuated about 20,000 people in wildfires on July 23, and in southern Spain at least 12 people died while 23 others were missing in a wildfire reported on July 10. Those fires, along with the Crete blaze, have underscored how quickly wind, heat and dry fuel can overwhelm response systems in regions that are simultaneously home to residents, seasonal workers and peak-summer visitors.

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The human toll on Crete also reflects a deeper capacity problem for emergency services across the Mediterranean. Fire crews are being asked to move faster, cover larger areas and operate under harsher conditions as climate-driven heat and wind intensify the same summer fire season year after year.