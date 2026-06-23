CRH to buy Arcosa for $8.5 billion in North America push

CRH’s $8.5 billion all-cash bid for Arcosa shows how infrastructure, grid upgrades and data centers are reshaping U.S. materials demand. The deal values Arcosa at 11.5 times EBITDA.

CRH’s $8.5 billion all-cash bid for Arcosa is a clear wager that U.S. construction demand will stay strong enough to reward scale, local supply chains and control over the materials that feed roads, bridges and public works. The move puts Ireland-based CRH deeper into North America at a moment when utility upgrades, data center build-outs and transportation spending are pulling quarries, asphalt plants and transmission-structure makers into the same demand cycle.

CRH said it will pay $150 a share for Arcosa, a 25% premium to Arcosa’s 60-day volume-weighted average price as of June 18 and a 10.4% premium to its Thursday close. The transaction values the Dallas-based company at about 11.5 times 2026 estimated adjusted EBITDA, including about $175 million in annual run-rate cost synergies by year three. CRH said the deal should add to earnings, margin and cash flow within the first 12 months after closing, which it expects in the first quarter of 2027, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

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The target brings a substantial construction-materials footprint. Arcosa’s Construction Products business includes 109 quarries and yards, nine asphalt plants, 19 terminals and about 35 million tons of aggregates shipments in 2025. Its Engineered Structures business is a top-three manufacturer in the U.S. energy transmission market, giving CRH exposure to grid-hardening, electrification and the rising electricity needs of data centers. Arcosa has said its business is aligned with aging transportation infrastructure, renewable power generation, new transmission and distribution infrastructure, telecommunications build-out and expanding power consumption.

For CRH, the purchase extends a capital deployment strategy already under way. The company said it generated $37.4 billion in revenue in 2025, with $7.7 billion in adjusted EBITDA, $3.8 billion in net income and $5.0 billion in adjusted free cash flow. It also said growth in its Building & Infrastructure Solutions segment was helped by increased activity in the data center end-market. Reuters reported that CRH has spent $9.1 billion on nearly 80 acquisitions over the past two years, underscoring how aggressively it has been building a larger North American platform.

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Jim Mintern, CRH’s chief executive, said the acquisition reinforces CRH’s position as the leading infrastructure player in North America. Arcosa chief executive Antonio Carrillo said the transaction validates the company’s push into attractive markets, its effort to simplify the portfolio and its goal of reducing cyclicality. Analysts also flagged a broader strategic question: whether CRH, after deepening its U.S. footprint, could eventually spin off its smaller Europe-focused division and become even more of a North America-centered materials company.