Crimea declares emergency as Ukrainian strikes trigger blackouts and fuel shortages

Blackouts, fuel rationing and transport delays have pushed Crimea into emergency status as Ukrainian strikes hit the peninsula’s daily routines.

Russian-installed authorities in Crimea declared a regional state of emergency on June 26 after days of Ukrainian strikes knocked out power, tightened fuel supplies and disrupted transport across the peninsula. The order covered both the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, where rolling blackouts, water-pressure problems and travel restrictions had begun to shape ordinary life.

Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said the emergency would help residents and businesses seek compensation for damaged electrical equipment and invoke force majeure clauses, while also giving authorities wider powers to restrict movement. More than 2,000 vehicles were waiting to cross the Kerch Bridge, with delays of about five hours, and Crimea cut rail service between the peninsula and Russia from 14 daily trains to 7 for the next two weeks.

On June 22, Kremlin-backed authorities suspended tourist activities and children’s summer camps until September 1, citing a fuel crisis caused by attacks on sea routes and supply roads. A day later, public fuel sales were halted in Crimea. In Sevastopol, blackout conditions deepened, sea passenger transport in Sevastopol Bay was suspended, and local residents faced shortages that turned routine errands into long waits.

AI-generated illustration

Fuel lines stretched for hours in Simferopol as the summer season began, with rationing, anxious visitors and businesses across the peninsula.

Crimea has been central to Russia’s war effort since Moscow seized and annexed the peninsula in 2014. Sevastopol, home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, has long been a strategic military hub, and Ukrainian strikes in recent weeks have focused on fuel depots, rail links, bridges and energy infrastructure that feed the occupied territory.