Cristian Martínez named man of the match in Panama's World Cup exit

Cristian Martínez won FIFA's Player of the Match in Panama's 1-0 loss to Croatia, but the award came as Los Canaleros were knocked out in Toronto.

Cristian Martínez was named FIFA's Player of the Match after Panama's 1-0 loss to Croatia in Toronto, a distinction that landed on the same night his team was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. Ante Budimir scored the only goal in the 54th minute, ending Panama's tournament with one match left to play.

The result was cruel in its timing because Panama had its best spell early. FIFA highlighted Panama's stronger first half and pointed to the 23rd-minute chance when Dominik Livaković pushed José Luis Rodríguez's header onto the crossbar. For much of the opening period, Panama matched Croatia's structure and tempo, only to be undone by one decisive finish after the break.

Martínez, 29, earned the award in a match that placed him on the same field as Luka Modrić, Iván Perišić, Joško Gvardiol and Budimir, as well as his Panama teammate Adalberto Carrasquilla. That made the recognition more than a routine postgame nod. It was a signal that Panama's midfield could hold its own against a side with far more World Cup pedigree, even if the final score told a harsher story.

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For Panama, the defeat closed out a second World Cup appearance after the country's debut in 2018 and left the national team still chasing its first victory on the sport's biggest stage. The setback also came in the first 48-team World Cup finals, a tournament format that had widened the path to qualification but not softened the consequences of a single narrow loss. Panama had reached the tournament by topping Group A in the third round of Concacaf qualifying, but the step forward in qualification still has not yet turned into a win on the field.

Martínez's award fit a recent pattern in his international career. He had already been named Panama's MVP at the Copa América, and his latest honor reinforced his standing as one of the team's most influential players. In Panama's coverage of the match, Martínez dedicated the award to the country's supporters, a small consolation on a night when individual excellence was not enough to keep Panama's World Cup run alive.