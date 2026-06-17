Cristiano Ronaldo draws huge Houston crowd ahead of World Cup debut

Ronaldo’s arrival turned Main Avenue into a frenzy, with one fan saying he spent 100,000 pesos to see him. Houston now sat at the center of Portugal’s World Cup story.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence turned Houston into a stage before Portugal even kicked a ball. As he stepped out to warm up, the stadium erupted, a sign that the 41-year-old captain still commands a crowd in a way few athletes can as he opened what many are treating as his final World Cup.

Portugal began its 2026 campaign on June 17 at NRG Stadium against the Republic of the Congo in Group K, with Houston hosting two of the team’s three group matches. Portugal is also set to face Uzbekistan at NRG Stadium on June 23, before closing group play against Colombia in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The scene around Portugal’s arrival in Houston was just as intense as the moment in the stadium. Fans gathered in large numbers near the team hotel on Main Avenue, where metal barriers and a heavy police presence were needed to manage the crowd. One supporter said he and his grandfather spent 100,000 pesos to see Ronaldo, a measure of how far the Portuguese star’s reach extends even in the closing phase of his international career.

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Ronaldo responded to the scene with a smile and a wave from the team bus, then made a gesture toward a child in a wheelchair, a moment that drew attention amid the crush of supporters. The reception underlined how his appeal goes well beyond Portugal’s results sheet. For Houston, it meant a World Cup opening act built as much around celebrity gravity as around the match itself.

Ronaldo added to the anticipation before kickoff with a social media message that stressed pride, passion and responsibility in wearing Portugal’s shirt, saying each game for the national team still carries the same feeling it did from the beginning. That message fit the atmosphere on the ground in Houston, where Portugal’s arrival and Ronaldo’s status drove the conversation as much as the opponent.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

For Portugal, the stakes extend beyond one debut. With the country’s group schedule concentrated partly in Houston, Ronaldo’s draw has already helped shape the tournament’s local storyline, putting NRG Stadium at the center of the attention around one of soccer’s most recognizable figures. As the World Cup begins to unfold, Houston is already seeing how star power can influence the mood, the ticket demand and the attention surrounding a national team before a single result is settled.