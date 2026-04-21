Critics Split on Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael'

The newly released Michael Jackson biopic, 'Michael,' has drawn sharply mixed reviews from critics, with some praising its performances and others decrying its approach to the pop icon's legacy.

The highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, has premiered to a wave of critical responses that highlight both its strengths and controversies. While some reviewers appreciate the film’s performances and visual style, others argue that it fails to grapple with key aspects of Jackson’s life and legacy.

Mixed Critical Reception

According to Deadline’s roundup of critical opinions, Michael has sharply divided reviewers. Several prominent outlets, including the BBC, have described the film as a "whitewash" and even "ghoulish," reflecting concerns that the movie sidesteps or sanitizes sensitive parts of Jackson’s history. Critics point to the film’s treatment of allegations and controversies surrounding the singer, noting that these issues are either downplayed or omitted entirely.

Some critics argue that the film’s narrative structure and editing choices contribute to an overly polished portrait of Jackson, prioritizing spectacle over substance.

Others have praised the film’s production values and the lead performance, highlighting the challenge of portraying such a complex figure on screen.

Concerns Over Historical Accuracy and Omission

The BBC’s review underscores accusations that the film is a "whitewash," a sentiment echoed by several reviewers cited by Deadline. Critics contend that Michael avoids addressing critical events and allegations that have shaped the public’s perception of Jackson. This approach has led to accusations of revisionism, with some reviewers characterizing the film as an attempt to "sanitize" the pop star’s narrative for mass audiences.

Despite these criticisms, Deadline notes that certain aspects of Jackson’s career—such as his groundbreaking musical achievements and influence on pop culture—are presented in detail. The film’s handling of his artistry, choreography, and contributions to music history have received generally positive remarks, particularly in sequences that showcase his most celebrated performances.

Performances and Production Values

On the positive side, several critics have commended the lead actor’s portrayal of Jackson. According to Deadline, the performance captures both the charisma and complexity that defined Jackson as a performer, even if the film as a whole remains cautious in its exploration of his personal life.

The film’s cinematography, costume design, and musical sequences have been singled out for praise, with many noting the effort to recreate iconic moments from Jackson’s career.

Some reviewers believe these elements help elevate the film, making it an engaging watch for fans of Jackson’s music and stagecraft.

Ongoing Debate Over Biopics and Legacy

The release of Michael has reignited debates about how popular culture should portray controversial figures. As Deadline reports, critics remain divided over whether the film does justice to Jackson’s legacy or simply seeks to rewrite it. The BBC’s assessment that the film is "ghoulish" reflects deeper discomfort with biopic projects that blur the line between tribute and hagiography.

For audiences interested in the evolving legacy of Michael Jackson, analysis of previous documentaries and biopics offers valuable context for comparing how filmmakers have tackled his story over time. Additionally, the Library of Congress’ Michael Jackson Collection serves as a resource for those seeking primary documents and archival material on Jackson’s career and cultural impact.

What’s Next for the Film?

As Michael continues its theatrical run, audience reactions and box office performance will likely further shape the conversation surrounding the film’s merits and shortcomings. For those interested in exploring the range of critical and audience responses, platforms such as Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic provide aggregated scores and review excerpts, offering a broader sense of how the film is being received.

Although Michael has sparked controversy, it has also reignited public interest in the King of Pop’s enduring influence on music and culture. Whether the film will be judged as a fitting tribute or a missed opportunity remains to be seen as critics and audiences continue to weigh in.