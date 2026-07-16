Critics warn Trump grant plan could politicize federal research funding

Thousands are pressing Trump to drop a grant overhaul that would shift decisions from career staff to political appointees. Critics say it could turn billions in research aid into leverage.

The White House moved in August 2025 to tighten its grip on federal grants, setting off a wave of resistance from academics, city leaders and congressional lawmakers who say the plan could put political control over research money. The action, titled “Improving Oversight of Federal Grantmaking,” was paired with a White House fact sheet, “President Donald J. Trump Stops Wasteful Grantmaking,” and it immediately raised alarms across the science and higher-education worlds.

Critics say the proposal would move grant decisions away from career civil servants and toward political appointees, giving the White House more direct influence over billions of dollars in federal research and other grants. That matters most for universities, where federal awards from agencies such as the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health are a core source of support for labs, graduate students and long-term research projects.

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The American Council on Education said the Office of Management and Budget rule would shift grant decisions and mark a major change in U.S. research administration. ACE also warned that federal funding cuts to Columbia University set a dangerous precedent, reinforcing fears that grantmaking could be used to pressure institutions politically rather than to reward merit. That concern has spread beyond one campus, because cities and nonprofits also rely on federal grants to fund public health, housing, workforce and community programs that can be slowed or reshaped if political review becomes more intrusive.

Photo by Edward Jenner

Science groups have also pushed back. Coverage from the American Institute of Physics said the grantmaking overhaul drew criticism from science advocates, and that Republican Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins criticized the reforms as well, underscoring that unease was not limited to Democrats. Collins’ objections matter because the Senate appropriations process has long served as one of Congress’s main tools for checking how the executive branch spends federal money.

Second presidency of Donald Trump via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The grantmaking fight fits into a broader 2025 push by the Trump administration to assert more control over science and discretionary spending. The White House also issued actions on “Restoring Gold Standard Science” and “Improving the Safety and Security of Biological Research,” and its fiscal-year 2026 discretionary budget request letter is dated May 2, 2025. Together, those moves point to a sharper struggle over who sets federal research priorities: the White House, the agencies that traditionally run grant programs, or Congress, which funds them.