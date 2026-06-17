Croatia stun England in extra time to reach first World Cup final

Kieran Trippier struck in the fifth minute, but Croatia answered through Ivan Perišić and Mario Mandžukić to win 2-1 in extra time and reach their first World Cup final.

Kieran Trippier’s fifth-minute free kick gave England the start Gareth Southgate wanted, but Croatia refused to break. By the end of 120 tense minutes at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Ivan Perišić had levelled in the 68th minute and Mario Mandžukić had settled the semi-final in the 109th, sending Croatia into their first FIFA World Cup final with a 2-1 victory.

For England, the match exposed both the edge and the limits of a team that had come through the tournament with momentum. Trippier again set the tone from right back, giving England width, delivery and the early lead that framed the contest around their strongest attacking outlet. Harry Kane, who had carried England through the group stage and into the knockout rounds with six goals in the tournament, found fewer openings once Croatia began to control the central spaces around Luka Modrić.

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Croatia’s response under Zlatko Dalić was built on persistence rather than panic. After beating Denmark and Russia on penalties in the knockout stage, Croatia were again pushed deep into the night, but Perišić’s equaliser changed the rhythm of the game. Mandžukić then punished England in extra time, underlining the value of Croatia’s technical core and their composure in high-pressure moments. Modrić’s influence in midfield helped Croatia keep their shape long enough to turn a slow recovery into a famous win.

England’s route to Moscow had been strong, with wins over Tunisia, Panama, Colombia on penalties and Sweden, but the semi-final showed where Southgate’s side still needed more. The back line and goalkeeper had largely carried the team through earlier rounds, while the attack leaned heavily on set pieces and Kane’s finishing. Against a more seasoned Croatia side, England could not sustain the early tempo or find a second goal after Trippier’s opener.

Photo by Tembela Bohle

The result sent Croatia to face France in the final on 15 July 2018 and ended England’s bid for their first World Cup final since 1966. It also fixed this semi-final as the night Croatia crossed from contenders to finalists, a milestone FIFA later highlighted as the moment the country reached the summit for the first time. The rivalry has continued, with England and Croatia drawn again in the 2026 World Cup group stage in Dallas, but Luzhniki remains the match that defined Croatia’s rise and England’s unfinished work.