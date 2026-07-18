Crowley poised to rejoin Wisconsin governor's race after Rodriguez exit

David Crowley was set to jump back into Wisconsin’s governor’s race after Sara Rodriguez quit amid campaign-finance turmoil, shaking the Democratic field 24 days before the primary.

David Crowley was set to re-enter Wisconsin’s governor’s race with a Milwaukee rally at 3rd Street Market Hall after Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez ended her campaign over campaign-finance problems. Her exit left the Democratic primary in sudden flux less than a month before voters choose their nominee on Aug. 11.

Rodriguez fired her campaign manager on Monday and quit on Friday, after her campaign infrastructure was thrown into disarray by missing funds and other finance issues. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Rodriguez may have claimed raising at least $100,000 more than she actually collected, a problem that became a major distraction in a race already packed with candidates. FOX6 News Milwaukee said the finance issues surfaced about four weeks before the primary.

Crowley had left the race on July 9, saying in a statement, “Yesterday, I made the decision to end my campaign for Governor of Wisconsin.” He said at the time that it was clear he would not be the nominee and that Democrats needed to unite to defeat Republican front-runner Tom Tiffany. Now, after Rodriguez’s withdrawal, Crowley was poised to reverse that decision and try to reassemble a path through a Democratic field that had been in constant motion.

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The scramble carried extra weight because Wisconsin’s 2026 governor’s race is the state’s first wide-open contest for governor since 2010. With no incumbent in the race, the Democratic primary had become a test of organizational strength, donor confidence and coalition-building in a battleground state where the eventual nominee will face a Republican field led by Tiffany. Rodriguez’s collapse and Crowley’s return showed how quickly that coalition math could change when one campaign’s finances unravelled and another candidate decided the nomination was back within reach.