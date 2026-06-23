Cruise passenger recounts quarantine after hantavirus outbreak on MV Hondius

Jake Rosmarin described a tense Omaha quarantine after 18 U.S. passengers from the MV Hondius were monitored for 42 days over a hantavirus outbreak.

Jake Rosmarin was among the passengers who ended up in voluntary quarantine in Omaha after the Dutch-flagged MV Hondius became linked to a rare hantavirus outbreak that began with severe respiratory illness cases reported to the World Health Organization on May 2. His account captured the uncertainty aboard and after the voyage, as U.S. health officials moved to monitor exposed travelers for signs of infection.

The outbreak was later identified as Andes virus, a hantavirus endemic in South America. By May 13, WHO said 11 cases and three deaths had been tied to the ship, all among passengers aboard the MV Hondius. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said the vessel carried 149 people from 23 nationalities, and by May 6 there had been seven reported cases, including three deaths, one critically ill passenger, two symptomatic passengers and one case of unknown status.

The investigation reached beyond the ship itself. Authorities in Argentina and Chile were involved, and WHO said its working hypothesis was that the first case likely picked up the infection before boarding, through land exposure. That possibility pointed investigators away from the ship as the original source, even as the vessel became the setting for a closely watched public health response.

Andes virus carries unusual concern because ECDC said it is the only hantavirus known to spread from person to person, usually after prolonged close contact. That made the cruise setting, with passengers and crew in close quarters, especially sensitive for health officials trying to decide who needed monitoring and how to reassure travelers about the risk.

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CDC said 18 U.S.-resident passengers who had been potentially exposed were repatriated for a 42-day public health monitoring period, with no cases of Andes virus confirmed in the United States as a result of the outbreak. The agency said the risk to the American public remained extremely low and that exposed passengers were being monitored either at the University of Nebraska Medical Center or at home under public-health supervision.

UNMC said its National Quarantine Unit has 20 rooms with bathrooms, Wi-Fi and exercise equipment. One passenger who tested positive but had no symptoms was admitted to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit for follow-up testing and monitoring. CDC also deployed epidemiologists and medical professionals to the Canary Islands as part of the response, a sign of how quickly a cruise ship illness can turn into a cross-border test of transparency, coordination and trust.