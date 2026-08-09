A 21-foot skiff ran out of fuel near Farragut Bay, and the Wilderness Legacy towed it to safety even as Zuckerberg’s Launchpad tracked closer.

The UnCruise Adventures expedition ship Wilderness Legacy took a 21-foot skiff under tow near Farragut Bay after the smaller boat ran out of fuel, even though tracking data placed Mark Zuckerberg’s superyacht Launchpad closer to the scene. The rescue happened in Southeast Alaska’s remote Inside Passage, where vessels routinely rely on one another when weather, distance and fuel margins turn routine passage into a problem.

Michael Love, a passenger aboard the Wilderness Legacy, said the ship made an unexpected detour Monday night to help the stranded skiff. The tow ended with the skiff brought to a safe anchorage in Farragut Bay, a practical outcome that mattered more than the social-media spectacle that followed.

That sequence highlights how maritime duty actually works. A vessel in distress can call for help by radio, but radar plots and AIS tracking only establish where ships were, not what their crews heard, how they assessed the situation, or whether conditions allowed a response. In this case, the available tracking data showed Launchpad nearest to the skiff, but the aid came from a 1,472-gross-ton expedition ship built to carry 86 guests, not from the 387-foot megayacht linked to Zuckerberg.

Source: thienzieyung via Openverse (CC BY 2.0)

The contrast fed the online reaction, but it also cut to a hard practical truth in Alaska. Nearby ships are often the first line of help in sparsely served waters, and the vessel that actually changes course, takes the tow line and gets a stranded boat to shelter is the one that turns proximity into assistance. Coast Guard statements and AIS tracks lined up with that rescue sequence, reinforcing the basic facts of the incident even as commentary focused on the billionaire-owned yacht that stayed in place.

In the end, the public argument was about responsibility, not celebrity. Launchpad’s size and reported $300 million value made for a louder headline, but the decisive act came from the smaller operator willing to break course in Southeast Alaska and complete the tow.