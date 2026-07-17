Cuban artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara disappears after prison release

Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara was removed from Guanajay prison before his sentence ended, then vanished into an undisclosed location in Cuba. A court now has 72 hours to answer.

Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara was removed from Guanajay prison two days before his five-year sentence expired on July 9, and Cuban authorities have not disclosed where the dissident artist is being held. He was awaiting permission from the Trump administration to enter the United States when prison officials took him out, and Cubalex filed a habeas corpus petition that put a Cuban court on a 72-hour clock.

The disappearance capped a case that began after Otero Alcántara was arrested in 2021 for protesting the government. The Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission says he has been detained since July 11, 2021, and he was convicted on charges that included insulting national symbols and crimes against state security. The sentence ended on paper, but the state still controlled whether he could be seen, contacted or even located.

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Otero Alcántara was a general coordinator of the San Isidro Movement, the artists and activists collective that used art to challenge censorship and defend freedom of expression in Cuba. Amnesty International described him as an Afro-Cuban self-taught artist from a poor and marginalized neighborhood in Havana, and Rafto awarded him its 2024 prize for his fight for freedom of expression through art.

Photo by RDNE Stock project

His case has returned attention to the July 11, 2021 protests, the largest anti-government demonstrations in Cuba since the 1959 revolution, and to the government’s continuing repression of protesters, artists and political opponents. Foreign governments and rights groups can document the detention, press for answers and keep the case visible, but Cuba retains the decisive leverage: control of prisons, courts and the information that determines whether a release is real or only administrative.