Cubans seek refuge in Guyana as migration pressures rise

Seven Cubans faced deportation in Georgetown, while others used Guyana as a route to Brazil and a possible new home.

Seven Cubans, Faith McGusty, Yamina Rina Stivens, Lourdes Leonard Carabolla, Artetis Dominiguez Bartista, Yamika Regla Morrjon Boza, Jaciel Antonio Rosa Rodriguez and Luis Raul Bango Rodriguez, appeared before Georgetown Magistrates’ Court after overstaying in Guyana, and five were ordered deported while two were allowed to leave voluntarily by Dec. 4, 2024. The case landed in a country of 831,087 people in 2024, underscoring how small Guyana is beside the migration pressure now moving through Georgetown.

Guyana’s visa rules help explain why Cubans are choosing the country now. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Cubans holding diplomatic, official or service passports do not need visas to enter, but ordinary Cuban passport holders are not among the Caribbean nationals exempt from visa requirements. The policy also points to Guyana’s wider CARICOM commitments under the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, where free movement applies to community nationals.

That legal line has made Guyana more than a destination. It has also become a transit point for Cubans pushing farther south through Latin America, with Brazil and the frontier state of Roraima now part of the route. By October 2025, the newly formed Cuba-Guyana Community was publicly pressing for better job opportunities and a pathway to citizenship, and Yordan Gil said migrants’ professional and intellectual contributions should be recognized. The message was clear: many arrivals are looking not only for safety, but for a way to work legally and build a future.

The numbers suggest both permanence and movement. Estimates in May 2026 put 5,000 to 6,000 Cubans living permanently in Guyana, while thousands more were passing through on the way to Brazil. The International Organization for Migration’s Cuban migration snapshot tracks that shift from Jan. 1, 2025, through Feb. 28, 2026, and says Cuban mobility across Latin America and the Caribbean is changing fast enough to require coordinated regional responses. For Cubans leaving economic collapse at home, Guyana has become both waypoint and refuge.