Cucurella goal ruled out as Spain face goalkeeper foul controversy

Marc Cucurella’s 29th-minute finish was wiped out after Glenn Nyberg judged a foul on Alexander Schlager, a call that split BBC analysts and Joe Hart.

Marc Cucurella had a close-range finish ruled out in the 29th minute after Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg judged Spain had fouled Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager in the goalmouth. The decision at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, survived a VAR check and quickly became the match’s defining flashpoint.

Spain’s left-back thought he had opened the scoring from a Lamine Yamal corner after the ball dropped into a crowded penalty area. Replays showed Pau Cubarsí involved in the challenge near Schlager, but Danny Murphy and Darren Cann both said the contact was too light to justify a foul, while Joe Hart also criticised the call as overly harsh.

The controversy came in a World Cup round-of-32 knockout tie with clear stakes for Spain, the European champions, against Ralf Rangnick’s Austria. Instead of losing their composure, Spain responded with purpose. Cucurella later helped the move that restored control, supplying a low cross for Mikel Oyarzabal to finish in the 36th minute before Pedro Porro added another goal.

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That sequence left the officiating under a harsher spotlight than the scoreline alone. The question is not simply whether Nyberg and VAR were right in one crowded goalmouth in Los Angeles, but how consistently the tournament is treating goalkeeper contact on set pieces. When one challenge is punished and a similar amount of contact elsewhere is ignored, players and analysts are left arguing over the same basic line: what level of pressure on a goalkeeper crosses from physical to foul play.

The debate has already spilled beyond Spain and Austria, with a similar offside and goalkeeper-contact controversy having surfaced in Germany’s round-of-32 match against Paraguay. For a knockout tournament decided by fine margins, that kind of inconsistency can shape more than one result, and it keeps the focus on whether the standards being applied are strict, uneven or simply unclear.