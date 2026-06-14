Curaçao debuts at World Cup against Germany in Houston showdown

Curazao reached its first World Cup with an unbeaten qualifying run, then opened against four-time champion Germany, a stage few nations its size ever reach.

Curazao stepped onto football’s biggest stage in Houston with more than novelty riding on it. Facing four-time world champion Germany at Houston Stadium, the Caribbean side began its first World Cup as a nation of just over 150,000 people, carrying the weight of a small country determined to be seen as a serious football project.

That place in the tournament was earned on November 19, 2025, when Curazao finished first in Concacaf Group B after a 0-0 draw in Kingston against Jamaica completed an unbeaten qualifying campaign. The result sent Curazao to its first FIFA World Cup and locked in a debut that had been building for years, not days. FIFA described the island as the smallest nation ever to reach the World Cup finals, with a land area of 171 square miles, or about 443 square kilometers.

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The selection was shaped by Dick Advocaat, the Dutch coach who named a 26-man squad for the tournament. Leandro Bacuna and Jürgen Locadia were among the key names in that group, part of a roster that reflects Curazao’s links to the Netherlands and the wider diaspora. For many of those players, including several who were developed in or live in the Netherlands while carrying family ties to the island, the match against Germany represented more than a debut. It was a chance to show that Curazao’s football identity now reaches beyond geography.

Photo by Israel Torres

Martin Falbisoner via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

That rise has been fast. Less than a decade ago, Curazao won the 2017 Caribbean Cup with a 2-1 victory over Jamaica, a title that announced the island as a regional contender rather than a passing surprise. Since then, the program has continued to climb, turning cultural connection and diaspora talent into a competitive edge. In Houston, against one of the game’s most decorated powers, Curazao was not just trying to survive. It was trying to redefine what success looks like for an emerging football nation on the world stage.