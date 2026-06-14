Curaçao makes World Cup history as smallest nation to qualify

Curaçao became the smallest nation ever to reach a World Cup, uniting the island and its diaspora after a 0-0 draw with Jamaica in Kingston.

Curaçao’s first trip to the World Cup carried the weight of a national milestone and a diaspora reckoning. The Caribbean island qualified on November 18, 2025, after a 0-0 draw with Jamaica in Kingston, then arrived at soccer’s biggest stage as the smallest nation ever to do so, with just over 150,000 people spread across 171 square miles, or 444 square kilometers.

The achievement resonated far beyond the field. Muryad de Bruin of the Curaçao Tourist Board framed it as a matter of pride, identity and connection, while supporter Jael Monte said the whole country had been caught up in the excitement and that qualifying already felt like winning the World Cup. On the island and among Curaçaoans abroad, the result became a symbol of recognition for a nation whose global profile has often been shaped by migration as much as geography.

Curaçao earned the place with an unbeaten Concacaf qualifying run, going 10 matches without a loss and finishing first in Group B in the final round. The path included second-round victories over Barbados, Aruba, Saint Lucia and Haiti, then a 2-0 home win over Jamaica and a 7-0 road rout of Bermuda in the decisive round. For a country that first entered World Cup qualifying for Brazil 2014, the breakthrough marked the culmination of more than a decade of near misses and steady rise.

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That rise has been tied to a broader football project built after the breakup of the Netherlands Antilles in 2010. Curaçao won its first World Cup qualifying tie in 2015, qualified for its first Gold Cup in 2017 by beating Jamaica 2-1 to win the Caribbean Cup, reached the Gold Cup quarter-finals in 2019 and narrowly missed Qatar 2022 after losing to Panama 2-1 on aggregate. Dick Advocaat, hired in January 2024 at age 78, became the oldest coach ever set to appear at a World Cup before stepping down in February 2026 for personal reasons and being replaced by Fred Rutten.

The squad that carried Curaçao through qualification was largely built from players born in the Netherlands but eligible through Curaçaoan heritage. FIFA listed the 26-man World Cup roster as entirely Netherlands-born except for Tahith Chong, who was born in Willemstad and came through the youth systems at Feyenoord and Manchester United before playing for Sheffield United. Curaçao’s June 14, 2026 debut against Germany in Houston brought the scale of the achievement into sharp focus, with a stadium that could hold about half the island’s population.