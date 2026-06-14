Curaçao qualifies for first World Cup as smallest nation ever

Curaçao earned its first World Cup berth, becoming the smallest nation ever to qualify by population after an unbeaten Concacaf campaign.

Curaçao reached its first men’s World Cup by completing an unbeaten Concacaf qualifying run, a breakthrough that places the Caribbean island in rare company and gives the 2026 tournament a new marker of football’s shifting geography. FIFA described Curaçao as the smallest nation ever to qualify by population, putting the figure at around 156,000, while the Central Bureau of Statistics Curaçao counted 158,006 residents on January 1, 2026. The island covers 444 square kilometres, smaller than the Isle of Man.

The result reflects a long national project rather than a one-off surge. Gilbert Martina, the president of the Curaçao Football Federation, called the route a “divine journey” and said the achievement grew out of work that began at the start of the century. Curaçao became a self-governing country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands on October 10, 2010, after the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles, and its football identity has developed in parallel with that political shift.

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The squad’s rise has been built on diaspora recruitment, youth development and a Dutch-influenced tactical model. All of Curaçao’s national-team players are based in foreign leagues, and many were born or raised in the Netherlands, where the island’s talent pool has been strengthened by scouting and family links. That pipeline has turned a small Caribbean nation into a team with European depth, speed and structure, a combination that has become increasingly important for countries outside the traditional football powers.

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Dick Advocaat’s return as head coach in May 2026, after he stepped away earlier in the year, reinforced that Dutch connection. The veteran Dutch manager has brought experience to a program that no longer sees itself as a novelty entry. Advocaat has said the team will not travel simply to make up the numbers and believes Curaçao can surprise people on the world stage.

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Curaçao’s World Cup group will provide the clearest test of that ambition. The island opens against Germany and will also face Ecuador and Côte d’Ivoire in Group E. For a country of just over 158,000 people, the task is daunting, but the qualification run has already changed the conversation. Curaçao has shown that disciplined federation planning, diaspora outreach and coaching continuity can compress the distance between a small domestic base and the global game’s biggest stage.