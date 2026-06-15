Curaçao scores historic World Cup goal as Germany rolls 7-1

Curaçao's first World Cup goal came from Livano Comenencia in a 7-1 loss to Germany, capping the smallest nation ever to qualify for the tournament.

Curaçao’s first World Cup goal arrived in a 7-1 defeat to Germany, but Livano Comenencia’s finish still gave the smallest nation ever to qualify for the tournament a landmark moment in Houston. The debuting Caribbean side met a four-time champion with more than 80 million people, and the result exposed the size of the gap even as it showed how the expanded field has widened the stage for new entrants.

Curaçao entered the tournament with about 156,000 residents, a population that made its qualification in November 2025 a record. The island broke Iceland’s mark from 2018 as the smallest nation by population to reach a men’s World Cup, a milestone that carried added significance because Curaçao became independent in football terms after the breakup of the Netherlands Antilles in 2010. It remains part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and its citizens hold Dutch passports.

AI-generated illustration

Germany controlled the Group E match with the authority expected of one of the sport’s dominant powers. FIFA listed Nathaniel Brown’s composed volleyed finish among the goals, and substitute Deniz Undav added another as the scoring rolled to 7-1. Even in a lopsided game, Comenencia’s goal for Curaçao stood out as the part of the night that many would remember, a first strike on the World Cup stage for a team making its debut against one of the tournament’s established giants.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

The broader shape of this World Cup explains why Curaçao’s breakthrough mattered. The 2026 tournament is being played by 48 teams in 104 matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States, creating room for first-time entrants such as Curaçao, Cape Verde, Jordan and Uzbekistan. Curaçao’s schedule continues against Ecuador in Kansas City on June 21 and against Côte d’Ivoire in Philadelphia on June 25, another reminder that qualification has already altered the country’s football horizon.

Martin Falbisoner via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The weekend also delivered another upset that fit the same pattern of shifting visibility. Australia beat Türkiye 2-1 at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on June 14, with FIFA crediting goals to Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe and noting eight saves from goalkeeper Patrick Beach in his international debut. Türkiye was making its first World Cup appearance in 24 years, and Irankunda called the result a “dream come true.” Taken together, the results showed a tournament where the global hierarchy still holds, but the underdogs are forcing their way into the story.