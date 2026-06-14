Curazao celebra su primer gol mundialista en debut ante Alemania

Curaçao’s first World Cup goal came from Livano Comenencia in the 21st minute against Germany, turning a debut into a national milestone.

Tears, hugs and a burst of disbelief followed Livano Comenencia’s finish in Houston Stadium, where Curaçao scored its first-ever goal in a FIFA World Cup match and briefly pulled level with Germany at 1-1. The moment landed in the 21st minute of Curaçao’s first World Cup game, a debut that instantly became part of the country’s sporting memory.

Comenencia’s strike carried meaning far beyond the scoreboard. Curaçao had reached the men’s World Cup for the first time in its history, and FIFA described the island as the smallest nation ever to qualify, with a population of just over 150,000 and a land area of 171 square miles, or 443 square kilometers. The team, successor to the Netherlands Antilles in international competition, had first entered World Cup qualifying for Brazil 2014 before finally breaking through to the 2026 tournament.

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The occasion also underscored the scale of the challenge. Curaçao’s opening match came against four-time champions Germany, a meeting FIFA had framed as a historic first for the Caribbean side. Kickoff was set for 17:00 on June 14, 2026, in Houston, as part of Group E, which also includes Ecuador and Côte d’Ivoire.

For Comenencia, the stage matched the emotion of the moment. Before the tournament, he said Curaçao were “making history” and called the experience a “dream come true,” adding that facing Germany was itself a dream for the national side. His goal turned those words into something tangible, giving Curaçao a mark that will stand beside the country’s long road from qualifier to World Cup participant.

Photo by Roman Stavila

Curaçao’s group schedule now stretches to Kansas City on June 20 against Ecuador and Philadelphia on June 25 against Côte d’Ivoire, but the first chapter has already been written. One goal was enough to change the way Curaçao will remember its World Cup arrival: not as a debut alone, but as the night the island scored its place on the global stage.