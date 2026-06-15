Curazao learns from Germany rout, Brown marks World Cup debut goal

Curazao's first World Cup goal came from Livano Comenencia, but Germany still won 7-1 as Nathaniel Brown scored on his debut.

Curazao’s first night at a men’s World Cup ended in a heavy defeat, but it also produced a landmark that will endure: Livano Comenencia scored the nation’s first goal on the tournament stage before Germany pulled away to a 7-1 win in Houston. In Dallas, Japan’s late equalizer against the Netherlands added a second reminder that the gap between the traditional powers and the next tier is narrowing in different ways.

Curazao entered Houston Stadium as the smallest nation ever to qualify for a men’s World Cup, a distinction FIFA had highlighted before the tournament opened. The Caribbean side had earned its place with a remarkable Concacaf qualifying run that yielded 28 goals and only three conceded in the final round, and the group arrived with Dick Advocaat as the central figure behind the project. Advocaat had briefly stepped away for family reasons before returning, and goalkeeper Eloy Room said the absence only sharpened the squad’s motivation to make him proud.

Germany, a four-time World Cup winner, quickly showed the cost of inexperience at this level. Felix Nmecha, Nico Schlotterbeck, Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown and Deniz Undav all scored in the rout, while Brown marked his own World Cup debut with a composed finish. Yet Curazao’s brief spell at 1-1, created by Comenencia’s goal, gave the debutants a moment their football history had never held before.

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For smaller programs, these matches are not simply about survival. Curazao left Houston with a brutal scoreline, but also with evidence that its qualifying model can produce a team capable of competing on the sport’s biggest stage, if only in flashes, against elite opposition. That is the hard lesson and the real gain: the standard becomes visible, the distance becomes measurable, and the next campaign begins with clearer proof of what still must be built.

In Dallas Stadium, Japan showed the other side of that same story. Virgil van Dijk put the Netherlands ahead, Crysencio Summerville extended the lead, and Japan answered through Nakamura before Daichi Kamada struck in the 89th minute after a move involving Koki Ogawa to secure a 2-2 draw. FIFA described the finish as a reward for Japan’s perseverance, and the result left both teams alive in Group F, but with the Netherlands feeling opportunity slip and Japan salvaging its position at the end.