Custody dispute suspected in German shelter shooting that killed six

A custody fight over a three-month-old girl ended in a shooting at a shelter for mothers and children in Stade, where six adults were killed.

A custody dispute over a three-month-old girl is being examined as the trigger for a shooting that left six adults dead at a shelter for mothers and children in Stade, a town in Lower Saxony about 50 kilometres west of Hamburg. Police detained the suspected gunman and said there was no further threat to the public.

Police chief Kathrin Schuol of the Lüneburg police said the suspect is believed to be a 45-year-old German man of Turkish descent from the Hanover area. Authorities said the baby girl reportedly lived with her mother at the facility, a youth welfare shelter intended to protect women and children in crisis, and that the attack does not appear to have been extremist in nature.

Five people, four women and one man, were killed at the scene, and a sixth victim later died of wounds in hospital. Police said several others were wounded. Reuters reported that three people were detained in total, including the suspected shooter, and that a female companion was also arrested.

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The case has sharpened attention on how a family conflict escalated into mass bloodshed inside a protected setting. German police described it as a likely family tragedy, not an ideological attack, a characterization that shifts the focus to domestic violence risks, custody disputes and the ability of welfare systems to spot danger before it reaches children’s shelters.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed shock and condolences after the shooting. The deaths add to the rare but devastating toll of mass shootings in Germany, where gun laws are relatively strict and attacks on this scale remain uncommon.