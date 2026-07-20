CXMT's $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO tests appetite for Chinese chips

Institutional demand for CXMT’s $8.6 billion IPO weakened as chip stocks sold off, even though the deal was more than 500 times oversubscribed by institutions.

ChangXin Memory Technologies’ $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO lost some institutional momentum as a broader selloff in chip stocks cooled appetite for Chinese semiconductor names, with the listing set for July 27. The memory-chip maker is aiming to raise at least 57.9 billion yuan, or $8.6 billion.

CXMT sits at the center of China’s push for chip self-reliance. China is trying to reduce reliance on foreign memory-chip suppliers under U.S. export controls and replace imported advanced technologies with domestic production. The listing is meant to help fund expansion, research and development, and a deeper role in the country’s semiconductor supply chain.

Memory chips are a highly cyclical business, sold into smartphones, servers, PCs and AI systems, and valuations often swing with inventory levels and pricing trends. When the chip cycle weakens, institutions become less willing to commit fresh capital at scale, especially to large IPOs that depend on confidence in future earnings rather than current cash flow.

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CXMT’s offering still drew fierce demand from smaller investors. The IPO was more than 200 times oversubscribed by retail buyers, while institutional orders were more than 500 times the size of the deal in earlier filings. Even so, the contrast between retail enthusiasm and softer institutional appetite highlights the tension around China’s chip boom: strong policy support on one side, and a market that is increasingly selective on the other.

Chinese banks are set to earn about $41 million from the transaction. If pricing or demand weakens further, CXMT could face pressure to adjust the structure or size of the sale before its Shanghai debut.