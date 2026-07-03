Cyclospora cases rise across 17 states, North Carolina sees 60 plus

More than 60 North Carolina cases have been tied to Cyclospora as the CDC tracks 145 illnesses across 17 states since May 1.

More than 60 Cyclospora cases have been tied to North Carolina as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks 145 U.S. infections acquired from May 1 through June 16. The illnesses have been reported in 17 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, while investigators continue to look for clusters and sources.

Cyclospora, a microscopic parasite that causes cyclosporiasis, spreads when people consume contaminated food or water. Symptoms usually begin about one week after exposure, though they can start as soon as 2 days later or take 2 weeks or more to appear. Foodborne outbreaks in the United States have been linked to fresh produce.

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North Carolina’s surveillance system relies on reports moving from physicians, facilities and laboratories to local health departments and then to the North Carolina Division of Public Health within the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. State rules also require physicians, school administrators, child care operators, medical facilities and operators of restaurants and other food or drink establishments to report cases or suspected cases to their local health department.

The state has dealt with Cyclospora before. In 2024, North Carolina health officials investigated more than 100 illnesses tied to three Wake County restaurants. The Food and Drug Administration later identified imported parsley in one outbreak and shrimp salad in another.

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Cyclosporiasis tends to spike in summer months as fresh produce becomes more abundant. Washing produce is not a reliable way to eliminate the parasite. People who develop persistent diarrhea after eating fresh produce should seek medical care, especially when symptoms last more than a few days or come with dehydration.