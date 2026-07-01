Cyprus moves ExxonMobil, QatarEnergy gas fields toward 2033 production

Cyprus advanced the Glaucus and Pegasus gas fields toward development, with first production now eyed for 2033 and about 7 trillion cubic feet at stake.

Cyprus moved ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy’s Glaucus and Pegasus gas fields in Block 10 one step closer to production on June 30, when the companies and the government in Nicosia signed a declaration of commerciality. The move shifted the offshore discoveries from exploration toward development and put a timetable for first gas around 2033, even as the project still faces years of planning, appraisal and investment decisions.

The scale of the find explains why the declaration matters. Cypriot officials have said Glaucus and Pegasus together contain about 7 trillion cubic feet of gas, a volume large enough to keep the island central to eastern Mediterranean energy politics. Block 10 has been licensed to ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy since April 5, 2017, and the area covers about 1,927 square kilometres in Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone. ExxonMobil holds a 60% operating interest and QatarEnergy a 40% participating interest.

The Pegasus-1 well, drilled about 190 kilometres southwest of Cyprus in 1,921 metres of water, indicated roughly 350 metres of gas-bearing reservoir. That technical result gave the partners enough confidence to move beyond the discovery phase and file the commercial declaration that opens the way to development work. Cyprus officials have described Glaucus and Pegasus as among the country’s most significant offshore exploration achievements, and energy minister Michalis Damianos said the consortium submitted the declaration for both fields in March.

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The commercial step also carries wider geopolitical weight. Any future Cypriot gas export would add another potential supply source for Europe as governments across the continent keep trying to diversify away from riskier routes and suppliers. President Nikos Christodoulides has framed the project as part of a push to make the eastern Mediterranean a credible alternative energy corridor for Europe, a goal that depends as much on infrastructure and regional cooperation as on drilling success.

That larger ambition is complicated by the eastern Mediterranean’s overlapping claims and long-running energy rivalries, where offshore gas fields often become leverage in broader disputes over maritime boundaries, partnerships and transit routes. Cyprus now counts four commercial discoveries in its exclusive economic zone, including Aphrodite, Cronos, Glaucus and Pegasus, but the interval between discovery and market remains long. A 2030 production estimate circulated earlier this year was already tentative; the new target shows how much of the work still lies ahead before Cypriot gas can reach customers.