Czech stars set up all-Czech Wimbledon final, continuing national dominance

Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova sent Wimbledon to an all-Czech final, with Noskova, 21, the youngest first-time semifinalist there since Petra Kvitova in 2010.

Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova turned Wimbledon into a Czech showcase, setting up an all-Czech women’s final and guaranteeing another champion from a country that has made the grass courts one of its most dependable stages. Noskova, 21, reached her first Grand Slam semi-final and became the youngest player to do so at Wimbledon since Petra Kvitova in 2010.

The scale of that success was striking. With Noskova and Muchova both in the semi-finals, Czech women had produced eight Wimbledon semi-finalists since 2000, more than any other country in that span. That run has stretched across generations, from Martina Navratilova and Jana Novotna to Kvitova, Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova, and now to two players born long after Navratilova’s title streak was over.

Noskova’s path carried an obvious lineage. She said she grew up inspired by Kvitova and remembered that watching Kvitova win Wimbledon in 2011 was one of the first moments she realised tennis existed. Kvitova went on to win Wimbledon again in 2014, giving Czech tennis a modern standard on grass that Noskova and her peers have been chasing ever since. Noskova has said she would love to follow in Kvitova’s footsteps.

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Muchova, meanwhile, reached her first Wimbledon semi-final and entered the match against Noskova with a grass-court head-to-head of 0-0. That left the final to be decided by two players who had not yet tested each other on the surface at The Championships, adding another layer to a contest that already carried national significance.

The Czech record at Wimbledon is not built on one title. Vondrousova won the 2023 women’s singles crown as the first unseeded women’s singles champion at Wimbledon, while Krejcikova also lifted the trophy, extending a pattern that has kept Czech women in the later rounds more regularly than players from far larger tennis nations. Reuters reported that the all-Czech final guaranteed another Czech Wimbledon women’s champion, and Navratilova said she could “relax and just enjoy” because the country was going to have another winner.

Source: reuters.com

That combination of titles, semi-finals and continuity suggests more than a golden spell. Czech tennis has repeatedly put players into the biggest matches at Wimbledon, and the latest final showed a national pipeline that keeps producing grass-court contenders.