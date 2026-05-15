Exaforce, a Czech-led tech startup, has raised over €100 million, marking a significant milestone for the Central and Eastern European startup ecosystem.

Exaforce, a Czech-led technology company, has successfully raised over €100 million in its latest funding round, signaling a pivotal moment for the startup landscape in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). The funding round, first reported by TheRecursive.com, positions Exaforce among the highest-funded startups in the region and highlights the growing interest from global investors in CEE innovation.

Exaforce’s Funding Breaks Regional Records

The announcement of Exaforce’s €100 million-plus fundraising effort marks one of the largest deals for a Czech-founded tech company to date. According to Dealroom, the company’s financial trajectory has seen steady growth, and this round cements its status as a regional leader. Data from Statista shows that such mega-deals remain rare in the CEE region, making Exaforce’s accomplishment especially notable.

What Exaforce Does

Exaforce operates at the intersection of advanced technology and scalable software solutions, though further details about its products and market focus can be found through the CzechInvest Startup Database. The company’s rapid rise has been fueled by a combination of experienced leadership, technical expertise, and access to the expanding CEE startup support ecosystem.

Regional Impact and Investor Confidence

The sizable investment signals broader confidence in the CEE startup sector. The region has seen increasing venture capital activity, as highlighted by the CEE Startup Investment Report 2023, which noted a growing number of sizable deals and international investor participation. Exaforce’s funding aligns with these trends, reflecting both the maturation of the regional ecosystem and the company’s strong growth potential.

Exaforce’s round is among the largest venture deals in Europe this year.

The CEE region is attracting more international VC funds, increasing deal size and frequency.

Growth Drivers Behind Exaforce’s Success

While specific investors and use of funds were not detailed in the initial report, industry analysis suggests that Exaforce’s appeal lies in its innovative approach to technology development and its ability to address growing demand in global markets. The company’s success is also a testament to the vibrant entrepreneurial environment in the Czech Republic, supported by national and EU-backed programs.

Looking Ahead

With the new capital infusion, Exaforce is expected to accelerate its product development, expand its team, and explore further international markets. The company’s progress will be closely watched as a bellwether for the health and dynamism of the CEE tech sector.

Exaforce’s fundraising milestone not only benefits the company itself but also enhances the visibility of the Czech and broader CEE startup scene on the global stage. As venture capital continues to flow into the region, Exaforce’s journey underscores the potential for more homegrown tech champions to emerge in the years ahead.