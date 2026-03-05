Czech Startups Shine at SXSW Pitch Event

Czech tech startups showcased innovations to global investors during Czech Night at SXSW, shining a spotlight on the country's evolving startup ecosystem.

Czech tech startups took center stage at the recent Czech Night event during South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, pitching their innovations to a room filled with international investors, industry experts, and fellow entrepreneurs. The event, highlighted by The National Law Review, marks a growing international presence for the Czech Republic’s startup scene and reflects the nation’s ambitions to become a hub for technology and entrepreneurship.

Spotlight on Innovation at SXSW

The annual SXSW Interactive Festival is renowned for bringing together some of the world’s leading tech innovators and investors. This year, Czech Night provided a dedicated platform for startups from the Czech Republic to showcase their products and services, ranging from artificial intelligence solutions and green technologies to healthcare platforms and fintech apps. The event, coordinated in partnership with CzechInvest and other ecosystem supporters, gave founders the opportunity to pitch in front of a diverse audience, aiming to attract investment and forge global partnerships.

Rising Profile of Czech Startups

According to CzechInvest Startup Statistics, the Czech Republic has seen a consistent rise in the number of startups, with more than 2,000 technology-driven firms currently active. The country’s startup ecosystem is supported by a mix of government initiatives, venture capital, and a network of incubators and accelerators. Startups benefit from programs such as the CzechInvest Startup Programs, which offer funding, mentorship, and international expansion support.

Over 2,000 startups operate in the Czech Republic, up from just 1,500 five years ago.

operate in the Czech Republic, up from just 1,500 five years ago. Investment in Czech startups has grown, with total deal values surpassing €400 million in 2023 , according to Statista.

, according to Statista. Key sectors include software as a service (SaaS), artificial intelligence, and health technology.

Global Ambitions and Strategic Partnerships

The presence of Czech startups at SXSW underscores their international ambitions. As detailed in the Startup Genome: Czech Republic Ecosystem Report, Czech founders are increasingly targeting global markets, seeking not only capital but also strategic partnerships that can accelerate expansion. Participation in high-profile events like SXSW provides valuable exposure, enabling startups to benchmark against international peers and to connect with potential investors and collaborators.

Expanding the Ecosystem

Efforts to grow the Czech startup ecosystem extend beyond investment. The government and industry groups support talent development, international networking, and access to R&D resources. The CzechStartups.org Startup Database lists hundreds of emerging companies, reflecting the ecosystem’s diversity and dynamism.

40% of Czech startups are export-oriented, with a focus on scaling beyond Europe.

are export-oriented, with a focus on scaling beyond Europe. Accelerator programs and pitching events have become key stepping stones for Czech founders entering global markets.

Looking Ahead

The strong showing of Czech startups at Czech Night at SXSW signals growing international recognition for the country’s innovation sector. While challenges remain—such as access to late-stage funding and global scaling—the momentum generated by events like SXSW is expected to drive continued growth.

As the Czech Republic solidifies its position on the global startup map, industry observers will be watching how these up-and-coming companies leverage international opportunities and investment to fuel their next stage of expansion.