Daily Habits Linked to Lower Alzheimer’s Risk

A long-term study finds several lifestyle changes can significantly reduce Alzheimer’s risk. Here’s what the research shows.

Alzheimer’s disease remains one of the most challenging health issues facing aging populations, but new research points to practical steps individuals can take to reduce their risk. An eight-year study involving nearly 2,000 participants found that adopting certain daily habits may cut the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s by up to 38%, according to Inc.com and corroborated by recent peer-reviewed analyses.

Key Findings from the Eight-Year Study

The study tracked adults over an extended period, examining how their lifestyles impacted brain health and cognitive decline. According to Inc.com, researchers identified ten specific habits associated with improved brain function and reduced Alzheimer’s risk:

Regular physical activity, such as brisk walking or daily step counts

Maintaining a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats

Staying mentally engaged through reading, puzzles, or learning new skills

Socializing frequently to build and maintain strong relationships

Getting consistent, restorative sleep

Managing stress through mindfulness, meditation, or relaxation techniques

Avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption

Monitoring and controlling blood pressure

Keeping blood sugar levels in check

Protecting hearing by minimizing exposure to loud noises

These habits were shown to correlate with lower rates of cognitive decline, echoing findings from the Association of Daily Step Count and Intensity With Incident Dementia study, which concluded that increased physical activity and daily movement are linked to a reduced risk of dementia among large population groups.

How Lifestyle Changes Impact Alzheimer’s Risk

Inc.com’s report highlights the magnitude of the effect: participants who followed most of these habits saw their Alzheimer’s risk decrease by 38% compared to those who did not. This finding is consistent with broader research, including the Lifestyle Risk Factors for Alzheimer’s Disease review, which notes that physical activity, healthy diet, and cognitive stimulation are among the most well-documented risk reducers.

Official health agencies, such as the U.S. government’s Alzheimer’s risk factors page, confirm that lifestyle choices play a critical role in the development or prevention of Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Factors such as genetics and age are non-modifiable, but behaviors like exercise, diet, and mental engagement are actionable.

Relevant Data and Trends

According to the 2024 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and rates are projected to rise.

The CDC Healthy Aging Data Portal highlights that modifiable risk factors, such as physical inactivity and chronic disease management, are closely tied to cognitive decline rates.

Peer-reviewed research shows that even moderate increases in daily activity — for example, walking 3,800 steps per day — are associated with a lower dementia risk.

Expert Advice: Prevention Starts Early

While the Inc.com article did not include direct quotes, the consensus among health experts is clear: the earlier individuals adopt healthy habits, the greater their chance of preserving cognitive function into older age. The National Institute on Aging’s explainer emphasizes that ongoing studies continue to refine our understanding, but there is strong evidence to support physical, mental, and social activity as key protective factors.

Looking Forward

With Alzheimer’s prevalence expected to rise, the importance of prevention cannot be overstated. This eight-year study and corroborating research suggest that simple daily habits — from regular exercise to nurturing social connections — offer practical ways to strengthen brain health and reduce risk. As science advances, individuals and public health systems alike are encouraged to prioritize these behaviors for long-term cognitive wellbeing.