Daily Show host mocks Fauci’s pandemic fame after diary release

Jordan Klepper joked he saw Fauci more than his parents as Rand Paul's release of 1,000-plus diary pages fed a new fight over the pandemic years.

Jordan Klepper turned Anthony Fauci’s newly released diary pages into a punchline, saying, “I literally saw Fauci more than I saw my parents.” The joke landed after Sen. Rand Paul released more than 1,000 pages of Fauci’s diary entries from 2019 to 2022, ahead of Fauci’s appearance before a Senate committee on the origins of COVID-19.

The Daily Show segment used the diary release to mock the idea that the pages would contain major revelations. Klepper said the diary was supposed to contain the “goods,” but the entries instead pointed to the strange celebrity status Fauci accumulated during the pandemic, when a federal public-health doctor became a fixture of cable news, social media and Capitol Hill hearings. Klepper had already been covering pandemic politics for The Daily Show in October 2020, including an interview with Trump supporters about COVID-19.

Paul’s release of the diary entries added a new chapter to his yearslong push on the virus’s origins. He has accused Fauci of helping cover up evidence of a lab leak, an allegation Fauci has denied. The hearing that followed centered on the origins of the coronavirus, the same issue that made Fauci a political flashpoint long after he stopped being simply the face of the federal pandemic response.

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By the time the pages came out, Fauci’s name had become shorthand for the larger American argument over the Covid years: who to trust, what the lockdowns were for, and how much faith the public should place in experts during a crisis. The diary pages covered the period from 2019 to 2022, years in which Fauci moved from a senior health official into a pop-culture reference and a regular target of partisan scrutiny.

Reuters later reported that Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment before Paul’s Senate committee. The fact that a late-night joke could sit beside a constitutional refusal on Capitol Hill showed how deeply Fauci’s image has been pulled into the country’s unresolved memory of the pandemic, where humor, anger and politics still collide.