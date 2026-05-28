Dak Prescott Wins PFWA Good Guy Award

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been honored with the PFWA's 2026 Good Guy Award, recognizing his exemplary media relations and community leadership.

Dak Prescott, quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, has been named the recipient of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) 2026 Good Guy Award. This prestigious honor celebrates NFL players who excel in their dealings with the media and demonstrate professionalism, accessibility, and integrity both on and off the field.

Recognition for Media Relations

The PFWA Good Guy Award is given annually to a player who consistently fosters positive relationships with reporters and contributes to informed, fair coverage of the sport. According to PFWA's official criteria, recipients are selected for their "professionalism and cooperation with the media." Prescott's selection comes after years of openness and thoughtful engagement with journalists covering the Cowboys and the NFL.

Prescott's Impact in Dallas

Since joining the Cowboys in 2016, Prescott has established himself as a leader both in the locker room and in the broader community. His reliable presence at press conferences and willingness to address challenging questions have set him apart. The Dallas Cowboys official site noted Prescott's "consistent professionalism and respect towards the media," emphasizing how his demeanor has positively influenced the team's public image.

Prescott has started over 100 games for Dallas since 2016

He has led the team to multiple playoff appearances

Prescott is noted for his community outreach and charity work

Significance of the PFWA Good Guy Award

The PFWA Good Guy Award is one of the few honors in professional sports that specifically recognizes a player's relationship with the press. Past winners have included notable figures such as Russell Wilson and Larry Fitzgerald, highlighting the importance of transparency and respect in the modern NFL. The PFWA Awards page features a complete listing of recipients and details the award's history.

This recognition underscores the value the PFWA places on players who help bridge the gap between the locker room and the public, ensuring that fans receive accurate and insightful information about their favorite teams.

Leadership On and Off the Field

Prescott's leadership extends beyond media relations. He is known for his resilience, particularly after overcoming injury setbacks and guiding the Cowboys through competitive seasons. His statistical achievements, such as passing yard totals and touchdown numbers, are available for readers seeking more detail on his career statistics.

Additionally, Prescott has been involved in numerous charitable initiatives, which are documented on his NFLPA player profile. These efforts further bolster his reputation as a "good guy" both in the league and in the community.

Looking Ahead

With the PFWA Good Guy Award added to his list of accolades, Prescott continues to set a standard for NFL players in terms of professionalism and public engagement. As the Cowboys prepare for the upcoming season, his leadership will remain a cornerstone of the team's identity, both on the field and in the pressroom.

For a full breakdown of Prescott's career achievements and recent performance, visit his career stats page or view the PFWA's official Good Guy Award history.