Dame Penelope Keith, star of The Good Life, dies aged 86

Penelope Keith, whose Margo Leadbetter in The Good Life defined British class comedy, died aged 86 at her home in Surrey. She also starred in To The Manor Born and won two BAFTAs.

Dame Penelope Keith, who made suburban status games and clipped domestic snobbery into some of British television’s sharpest comedy, died aged 86 at her home in Surrey. Her family said she died peacefully while living with cancer, after more than 50 years in Surrey.

Born Penelope Anne Constance Hatfield on 2 April 1940 in Sutton, Surrey, Keith became a household name as Margo Leadbetter in The Good Life, which launched in 1975. Opposite Paul Eddington, Richard Briers and Felicity Kendall, she gave the role a precise comic armour that helped turn a four-hander about self-sufficient suburban life into a lasting touchstone of British class satire. The performance brought her a BAFTA in 1977.

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Keith followed that with a second BAFTA in 1978 for The Norman Conquests, and then took another defining television role as Audrey fforbes-Hamilton in To The Manor Born, which first aired in 1979 and returned for a one-off special in 2007. Between those two sitcoms, she helped define an era when domestic television comedy could carry both social observation and broad popular appeal, and when a single drawing-room glare could become part of the national memory.

Her work began long before television fame. Keith started in repertory theatre and joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1963, building a stage career that included The Wars of the Roses and Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest. She won an Olivier Award in 1976 for Donkeys’ Years and also directed stage productions, extending her reputation far beyond sitcom.

Source: deadline.com

Her honours reflected both performance and public service. She was appointed OBE in 1990, CBE in 2007 and DBE in the 2014 New Year Honours, the year 1,195 people received awards in total. Keith served for about 30 years as president of the Actors’ Benevolent Fund after Laurence Olivier, and was reappointed as a trustee of the Theatres Trust in 2014. Later television credits included Executive Stress, No Job For A Lady, Next Of Kin, Death Comes To Pemberley and presenting Penelope Keith And The Fast Lady and Penelope Keith At Her Majesty’s Service.