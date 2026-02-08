Damian Lillard returns to the spotlight as a 3-point contest participant at NBA All-Star Saturday, even though he hasn't played this season.

Damian Lillard, one of the NBA’s most celebrated shooters, is set to appear in the league’s annual 3-point contest at All-Star Saturday, despite not having played a single game this season. The announcement, highlighted by Newsday, has raised eyebrows and generated excitement across the league, as fans prepare for the return of "Dame Time" on one of basketball’s biggest stages.

Lillard’s Unusual All-Star Selection

While it’s not uncommon for former champions to be invited back to the 3-point contest, Lillard’s selection is notable because he has been sidelined all season. His absence from regular season play makes his participation both a nod to his past accomplishments and a unique storyline for this year’s All-Star festivities. Lillard is a two-time winner of the event, and his deep shooting range has become synonymous with the contest itself.

Legacy at the 3-Point Contest

Lillard’s previous performances have cemented his reputation as one of the contest’s most electrifying participants. According to StatMuse’s contest records, Lillard captured the title in 2023 and 2024, delivering clutch final rounds and some of the highest single-round scores in recent memory. His career contest averages and conversion rates from deep have consistently placed him among the event’s elite. For a detailed look at his overall shooting statistics, fans can explore Lillard’s career numbers on Basketball Reference.

Lillard is a two-time 3-point contest champion

He holds some of the highest single-round scores in contest history

He has not appeared in any NBA games during the current season

What Lillard’s Return Means for the Contest

Typically, participants in the All-Star Saturday contests are active players performing at a high level during the season. Lillard’s inclusion, despite his absence from the court, is a testament to his star power and the entertainment value he brings. The NBA has often used the contest to celebrate prolific shooters, and Lillard’s invitation underscores his lasting influence—regardless of recent play.

His involvement also adds intrigue to this year’s field. While the official participant list will feature top shooters from around the league, Lillard’s presence could shift the competitive dynamic, drawing both fans and fellow players to see if he can reclaim the trophy after a lengthy layoff.

Looking Ahead

Lillard’s return to the 3-point contest at All-Star Saturday is set to be one of the event’s most discussed storylines. While some may question the decision to include a player who hasn’t logged any minutes this season, few can dispute his track record and the excitement he brings to the event. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if Lillard can deliver another memorable performance and, perhaps, add another title to his decorated resume.