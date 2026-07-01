Dan Evans ends career with emotional Wimbledon doubles defeat

Dan Evans bowed out at Wimbledon after a doubles loss with Henry Searle, closing a career that peaked at No. 21 but was battered by injury and ranking drift.

Dan Evans ended his professional career on Wimbledon’s grass after he and Henry Searle lost their men’s doubles match to the ninth-seeded pair of Hugo Nys and Edouard Roger-Vasselin. Evans said afterward that it was emotional and that “Everything was worth it in the end.”

Evans had announced on 11 June 2026 that he would retire after Wimbledon, saying tennis had given him everything and calling his Davis Cup and Olympic appearances the greatest honour of his career. His exit followed a difficult stretch that had pushed him to world No. 297 after he broke his wrist in China in September 2025. He had not won a Tour-level match since Washington in July 2025.

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That fight briefly extended in qualifying at Roehampton, where Evans beat Juan Carlos Prado Angelo 7-6(2), 6-3 in 1 hour and 41 minutes on Court 1, the 809-capacity show court. The win postponed retirement until the doubles, and Evans said he was nervous but proud to have battled through it. Searle, 20, a left-hander from Wolverhampton ranked No. 263 in singles, had already shared the qualifying stage with Evans before stepping into the men’s doubles draw.

Evans reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 21, won two ATP Tour titles, and claimed the biggest of them in Washington in 2023. His first ATP Tour win came at Queen’s in 2013, after a debut there in 2008, and he was part of Great Britain’s Davis Cup-winning team in 2015. He also partnered Andy Murray at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Murray’s farewell event.

Wimbledon’s official bio records Evans at 10 Championships, three singles third-round finishes in 2016, 2019 and 2021, and $9,352,419 in career prize money. Lawn Tennis Association chief executive Scott Lloyd said the organisation hoped to keep Evans involved in British tennis.