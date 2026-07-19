Dangerous storms and wildfire smoke threaten millions across the Northeast

More than 100 million people faced flash-flooding storms in the Northeast as Canadian wildfire smoke spread into major cities and triggered air-quality alerts.

More than 100 million people across the Northeast faced dangerous storms Saturday as flash flooding was already underway, while Canadian wildfire smoke hung over cities from the Midwest into the Northeast. The overlap put travel, outdoor activity and emergency response under pressure in one of the country’s most densely populated corridors.

The flash-flood threat was most serious where storms kept hitting the same areas and roads were already taking on water. NOAA Climate.gov linked the Northeast’s extreme-rain disaster on Aug. 18, 2024, to a slow-moving front, the kind of stalled weather pattern that weather researchers said produced catastrophic flooding across the region. That earlier event is a concrete benchmark for the scale of rainfall the Northeast can face when a system slows down and dumps rain over the same places for hours.

AI-generated illustration

Smoke added a separate hazard. NOAA and other weather coverage said pollution from hundreds of wildfires in Canada spread into the Midwest and Northeast, prompting air-quality alerts across multiple states and major cities. The haze affected tens of millions of people and, in some forecasts, more than 100 million, making the weekend a volatile mix of flooding danger and unhealthy air.

Photo by Stanislav Kondratiev

The combined pattern matters because it cuts across daily life in two ways at once. Heavy rain can close streets, slow trains and ground flights, while smoke reduces visibility and creates breathing risks for people outside. With storms already producing flash flooding, the next 12 to 24 hours remained most dangerous for low-lying neighborhoods, commuters and first responders trying to keep flooded routes open.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The scale also fits a broader pattern of expensive weather extremes. The National Centers for Environmental Information says the United States recorded 403 confirmed weather and climate disasters with losses exceeding $1 billion each from 1980 through 2024. New York alone accounted for 95 of those events, including flooding disasters, a reminder that the Northeast has repeatedly paid a high price when rain bands stall and drainage systems are overwhelmed.