Daniel Kinahan extradited to Ireland, charged in Dublin court

Daniel Kinahan was extradited from Dubai to Ireland and charged in Dublin, then remanded in custody after appearing before the Special Criminal Court.

Daniel Kinahan appeared before a Dublin court on Aug. 10 after being extradited from Dubai, and he was charged with directing a criminal organisation. The 49-year-old was remanded in custody after the hearing, capping a transfer that brought one of the world’s most wanted men back to Ireland.

An Irish Government jet believed to be carrying Kinahan landed in Ireland before the court appearance, and he was due to face the Special Criminal Court. Police in Dubai had arrested the alleged Irish crime boss before the extradition, pushing a case that has long stretched across borders into Ireland’s criminal justice system.

Kinahan’s name has also lingered in boxing, where the line between sport, media and organised crime has often blurred. A BBC Panorama investigation in 2021 claimed he was still working in boxing, and The Guardian later described him in 2022 as a “malign influence in boxing.” The fallout from the Kinahan feud was still visible in 2023, when The Guardian said elite boxing had been absent from Ireland for seven years after a gangland murder at a Dublin weigh-in.

That history helps explain why Kinahan’s court appearance drew attention beyond the courtroom. The case has been tracked not only as a criminal prosecution, but as a test of how far the influence of an alleged organised crime figure had reached into a sport that depends on public spectacle, major fights and broadcast reach. The return to Dublin marked a hard shift from years of international scrutiny to a direct legal challenge in Ireland.