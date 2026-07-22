Daniel Siad appears thousands of times in Epstein files, denied threat knowledge

Daniel Siad’s death in a Paris suburb comes as his name surfaces thousands of times in Epstein files and investigators keep probing his role in the network.

Daniel Siad, the 69-year-old French model scout whose name appears thousands of times in the Epstein files, was found dead at his home outside Paris, drawing fresh attention to one of the most repeated figures in Jeffrey Epstein’s orbit. French prosecutors opened an investigation after the death, and the case has now become part of the wider record around how Epstein reached models through fashion-industry connections.

Siad was not a peripheral name. Multiple accounts linked him to arranging meetings between Epstein and young women and to a broader pipeline that helped Epstein reach the modeling world for more than a decade. His repeated appearance in the files made him one of the clearest bridges between Epstein’s private circle and the broader network of scouts, recruiters and contacts that surrounded him.

AI-generated illustration

Siad had previously denied any knowledge of the threat posed by Epstein. That denial now sits alongside the documentary trail that placed him in the files thousands of times, underscoring the gap between what some of Epstein’s associates said publicly and what the records suggest about their proximity to him.

Source: lemde.fr

The death does not close off scrutiny of the people and systems around Epstein. It leaves open questions about how his access was maintained, who helped sustain it, and why a model scout in France remained so deeply embedded in the paper trail tied to the case. French authorities have confirmed only that Siad was found dead and that an investigation was opened, while the broader Epstein record continues to pull investigators back to the same unresolved network of recruiters, enablers and institutions.