Danielle Breezy shows GMA viewers Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash prep

Danielle Breezy took GMA behind Nashville’s rush to stage a Ryan Seacrest-hosted July 4 spectacle with 1,000 drones and 700-plus officers.

Disney Celebrates America: Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash will air live coast to coast from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EDT, with Ryan Seacrest hosting and Danielle Breezy taking Good Morning America viewers inside Nashville’s final push. Hundreds of thousands are expected in downtown Nashville, where the show will pair live performances with one of the largest fireworks and drone displays in the United States, set to a live score by the Nashville Symphony.

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp expanded Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th into a two-day downtown event on July 3 and 4, with five stages, the Amazon Family Fun Zone, and a fireworks and drone show featuring 1,000 drones. Marcus Whitney, chair of the NCVC board and a founding partner of Jumpstart Health, said, “This will be our biggest July 4th celebration yet as we help mark America’s 250th anniversary in a way only Nashville can.” The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp says hospitality in Music City is a $10 billion industry, supports 73,000 jobs and generates more than $1 billion in annual state and local taxes.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said, “We have more than 700 police officers that will be working on both days, so we will have a very visible and strong presence.” More than 300 street barriers were going up downtown, attendees will go through security screening, and the FAA imposed a temporary flight restriction with a one-nautical-mile radius; drones in the air will be seized during the event.

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Downtown closures were already spreading across 1st Avenue, Broadway, Titans Way, Russell Street and Victory Lane, with some restrictions set to remain in place through July 7 and July 8. The National Weather Service had an extreme heat warning in effect for the Nashville forecast area until 8 p.m. CDT July 3.