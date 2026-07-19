Danish police officer and two others shot in Nørresundby, injuries serious

A fire call in Nørresundby turned into a shooting that left a police officer, a suspect and one civilian wounded, and one civilian later died.

A Danish police officer and two other people were shot in Nørresundby, in northern Denmark’s North Jutland region, after officers were called to the area on a fire report, and North Jutland police said the injuries were serious. Søren Pejtersen, a police spokesperson, said in a Facebook statement that “The injuries were serious,” signaling how quickly the case escalated from a reported emergency into a multi-victim shooting.

Police later said one civilian died, while the injured officer was in stable condition and the suspected shooter was seriously wounded and taken to hospital after officers returned fire. The scene was described as an industrial area of Nørresundby, adding to the concern because the violence unfolded in a populated working district rather than a clearly isolated location. The wounded suspect was among those struck, leaving investigators to determine who fired first and how the fire report and the gunfire were connected.

AI-generated illustration

The immediate questions now center on sequence and motive. Police have said the first call brought them to the area because of a reported fire, but the details of what happened after officers arrived remain tightly limited. That leaves open the key issue of whether the fire and shooting were part of one confrontation or whether one emergency gave way to another as officers entered the scene.

The incident stands out because one of the wounded was a police officer, which sharply raises the stakes for both public safety and operational risk. Incidents involving gunfire are relatively rare in Denmark compared with many other countries, so a shooting that leaves a civilian dead and an officer wounded is likely to draw close scrutiny over how police handled the call, how quickly the situation turned violent, and how much the public will learn as the investigation unfolds.

Photo by Gije Cho

Police also used Facebook to update the public on the civilian death and the condition of the officer and suspect, a sign that officials were trying to balance transparency with the pressure of an active, rapidly developing case. For now, the facts point to a single violent episode in Nørresundby, but the unanswered questions about the first shots and the fire report will shape how authorities explain the case in the days ahead.